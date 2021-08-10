AutoVideo: An Automated Video Action Recognition System
Identifying human actions such as brush hair, sit, and run with neural networks and automated machine learning. In this article, I will introduce how we can build a neural network to automatically identify human actions. While this seems to be a simple and trivial task for a human, it is difficult for an artificial system to do so. Video-based action recognition aims to address this problem by identifying different actions from video clips. It is a crucial task for video understanding with broad applications in various areas, such as security (Meng, Pears, and Bailey 2007), healthcare (Gao et al. 2018) and behavior analysis (Poppe 2010). Practical applications of video action recognition include elderly behaviour monitoring to enhance assisted living, automated video surveillance systems and much more.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0