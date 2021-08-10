Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators warn of jet fuel shortages to fight fires in West

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1IGO_0bNXmrnP00

WASHINGTON—Bipartisan U.S. senators from the West, including Idaho Republicans Mike Crapo and James Risch, are urging the Biden administration to coordinate across agencies to help Western states with shortages of fuel that are preventing firefighters from using aircraft to fight wildfires.

“We are concerned that fuel shortages could lead to the grounding of federal, state, and contracted aircrafts and hurt the ability for initial fire attack and further devastate communities near the growing number of wildfires,” Risch and Crapo, along with Democratic senators from California, Oregon and Washington, wrote in a letter to four Cabinet secretaries.

The shortage in fuel is due to several issues, one being a shortage of truck drivers for transportation. In addition, due to high temperatures, oil refineries, for safety reasons, cannot operate at full capacity.

The letter was addressed to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“In 2021, there are already over 108 large fires burning in 15 states and the need for an aerial response to fight these fires is a critical and much-needed tool,” they continued.

The senators also laid out several questions for the secretaries to address, such as what current federal plans are in place to address fuel shortages for aerial firefighting strategies. They asked for the Cabinet secretaries to respond by Aug. 23.

“The importance of a strategic and integrated approach to tackle wildfire is essential, and we urge your continued partnerships and coordination with state and local firefighting response units,” they said. “We also urge strong coordination with the White House for the duration of the wildfire season to ensure prompt access to the needed resources when they are available.”

President Joe Biden met with governors from Western states in late July to discuss how the federal government could best aid states battling wildfires.

Fires have burned more than 2.3 million acres of land, according to the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center , a government agency that serves as a support center for wildland fires and other emergency situations.

Affected states include Idaho, Montana, Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Nevada, South Dakota, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The post Senators warn of jet fuel shortages to fight fires in West appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
665
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Jet Fuel#Western States#Republicans#Democratic#Cabinet#Interior#Agriculture#Defense#Transportation#The White House#Boise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, Colleagues Urge Administration to Combat Jet Fuel Shortages Affecting Wildland Firefighting Amid Another Devastating Wildfire Season

August 11, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and a bipartisan group of Western senators in pressing the Biden administration to coordinate and. develop a strategy to combat jet fuel shortages that undercut wildland firefighting as wildfires burn across the West. “As you...
PoliticsCoeur d'Alene Press

Crossing boundaries to fight fire

A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, could streamline North Idaho wildfire management projects officials say are often hamstrung by interagency restrictions. Over the years, Idaho Department of Lands Policy and Communications Chief Scott Phillips said the agency has seen important forest health projects become unnecessarily delayed by the National Environmental Policy Act.
EnvironmentPosted by
KTAR News

Biden sees shortages to stop climate-change fueled wildfires

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in western states, as climate change has worsened the spread and ferocity of the blazes. “Our resources are already being stretched to keep up,” Biden told a bipartisan group of governors...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Markey Announces Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and cosponsors Senators Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), announced on August 11, the Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act, a transformational piece of legislation that will drive domestic manufacturing and offshore wind deployment. The legislation builds off the...
Florida Statewgcu.org

Florida Senators Voted Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. But What Would It Bring To The State?

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, after years of political bickering stalled similar actions in Congress. The move marks a pivotal moment for President Joe Biden, as a signature bipartisan effort to enact his Build Back Better economic plan. In total, nineteen Republicans — including minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — voted for the package that includes more than half a trillion dollars in new infrastructure spending.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gov. Ducey calls for Sec. Mayorkas's resignation after leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to resign, and...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy