Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in Oregon ahead of heat wave

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as people in Oregon prepare for a stretch of dangerously hot weather this week. The declaration means additional resources will be available to help the state respond to the heat wave.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday night. Parts of the Willamette Valley could see temperatures near 100 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the hottest days, with Portland forecasted to reach 104 and 102 degrees.

"Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," said Brown in a press release. "I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."

Brown has also directed the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the Emergency Coordination Center to help coordinate the state's response to the heat wave.

Both Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have declared a state of emergency for Multnomah County and the city of Portland. Kafoury's declaration authorizes Multnomah County Emergency Management to coordinate the county's response and prohibits price gouging. Wheeler's declaration allows the Director of the Bureau of Emergency Management to lead the city's response and designate community centers as cooling centers.

The governor's office is encouraging people without air conditioning in their homes to make a plan to find a cool space. Oregonians are also asked to check in on friends, family and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.

A historic heat wave with a peak of 116 degrees hit the Pacific Northwest in late June and killed dozens of Oregonians . At least 54 people died due to the heat in Multnomah County alone.

