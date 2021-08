EV sales are surging, well above previous quarterly and yearly levels—both in California and in the U.S. as a whole. That information comes from the California-based EV advocacy organization Veloz, in its quarterly sales update released Thursday. It’s good news, especially as Capitol Hill moves to consider not just a pending infrastructure bill with some EV charging allowances but a future bill with more EV provisions. And it helps frame President Biden’s tougher standards for fuel economy and emissions, on a path to 50% battery electric and plug-in hybrid sales by 2030, as feasible even to the skeptics.