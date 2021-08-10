Obituary for Kimberly Jones
November 29, 1984 ~ August 4, 2021 (age 36) Our sweet Kimberly Konganmach Jones passed away on August 4th, 2021 at the age of 36. Kim is survived by her husband Justin Jones and their daughter Azalea Jones. Her father Amnach “Tom” Konganmach and her brother Nicholas Kongamnach, sister-in-law Claudia Kongamnach and her nephews Cameron and Ethan Konganmach; and many more dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Kongamnach and their 6 week old angel baby.frontporchnewstexas.com
