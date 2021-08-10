Big Texas Comicon returns to San Antonio this October

The Big Texas Comicon is returning to the Alamo City October 8-10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The San Antonio Comicon event of the year will feature top talent from the world of movies, TV, comics and more.

A release with the details of the event said it will be headlined by actor Giancarlo Esposito , known for his role as Gus Fring in the series Breaking Bad , as well as his roles in the prequel, Better Call Saul , Disney+ series The Mandelorian .

Ticket holders will also have meet and greet opportunities with fan favorites including actors:

Martin Kove (Netflix’s Cobra Kai series)

(Netflix’s Cobra Kai series) Doug Jones ( The Shape Of Water, Hellboy, Star Trek: Discovery, What We Do In The Shadows )

( The Shape Of Water, Hellboy, Star Trek: Discovery, What We Do In The Shadows ) Ron Thomas ( Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid )

( Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid ) Richard Brake ( Game Of Thrones, Rob Zombie's 31 & 3 From Hell )

( Game Of Thrones, Rob Zombie's 31 & 3 From Hell ) Kurt Angle

Christian Cage

Holly Marie Combs

Brian Krause ( Charmed )

Additional details can be found here .

In addition to photographs and autographs, ticket holders will also be able to buy collectible toys, comics, sports, games, cards, and more, the release said.

Tickets for Big Texas Comicon are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.bigtexascomicon.com/tickets/ or in-person at The Alamodome Box Office.

Adult 3-day passes are $61 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 are free. One-day passes range from $26-$36 for adults and are $11 for children, the release said.

For more information including floor hours, autographs and photo ops visit the FAQ page at www.bigtexascomicon.com/comicon-info/ .