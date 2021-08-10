Cancel
Scott County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Scott County in east Tennessee * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville and Helenwood.

alerts.weather.gov

