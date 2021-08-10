Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; Laramie Valley; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming. WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, WY
County
Albany County, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Air Quality Alert#Sierra Madre Range#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy