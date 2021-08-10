Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

5 Tips For Buying a New Car After an Accident

By Lou-Ann M.
Posted by 
The Wayne County News
The Wayne County News
 4 days ago

The whole experience of buying a new car after a devastating accident can sometimes be a bit hard to navigate, especially if you’re not sure how to go about it. If you had new car replacement insurance, the insurance company should provide you with enough payout to enable you to buy a similar car. Here are some tips you can use to buy a new car after an accident.

Take Care of Yourself First

You most likely got injured during the accident that destroyed your car, and so it is important to take care of yourself and regain your health before all else. Because you have four years after the date your accident occurred to file a personal injury claim in Florida, for instance, you should take care of your health. Make sure that you are not limping from pain due to an injury you suffered from during the accident because even if you get a new car and regain part of your lifestyle back, your personal health matters a lot. After your health has been restored, you will be better able to deal with other matters.

Prioritize

When searching online for a car, you will find that there are quite a few tempting features you can get. Do not let these features distract you from more important necessities, even if it feels like a lifestyle upgrade. It is best to get a car that will run well and not stress you, and one that will also fit your needs well. For instance, you may have to choose between space and good gas mileage, so make sure to make a practical decision.

Scope Out Your Options Online

To make sure that you get the best value, spare the time to do lengthy research of the options you have online before going out to the car yard physically. According to research, 60% of the process of buying cars typically occurs online, so this is the best place to start. Go for a vehicle with good safety ratings and make sure that you know everything there is to know about a particular car before you get it. Find out specifics like its recall history as well as any repairs that have been done on it, so you end up with a great car.

Decide Whether You Will Get A New or Used Car

While cars generally have a high depreciation rate, predisposing you to anxiety on what will break and take time to fix, there is the option of getting a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. These are vehicles that are inspected and up to the standards of manufacturers, often coming with extended warranties and unbeatable pricing. Going for this option can help you save up some money while getting back on the road in a short period.

Look at Safety Measures For Your New Car

After experiencing an accident, your top priority should be getting a safe car. While the way you drive will play a role in keeping you safe on the road, certain features on your car can make it easier to drive safely. Your first stop when you decide on which car to get should be the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which evaluates new cars and rates their safety. When going on a test drive, make sure to spend enough time in the car to get a good feel of it. Also, look at the vehicle history report and check manually for things like debris between seats which could indicate prior flooding. With three million people injured every year in auto accidents on American roads, making sure that your car passes safety tests is crucial.

If you have just lost your car in a bad accident, be careful when replacing it. Rather than simply getting back the lifestyle you were used to, it is important to also make sure that you don’t overspend or end up with a car whose safety standards are less than ideal.

Comments / 0

The Wayne County News

The Wayne County News

Waynesboro, MS
103
Followers
56
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A community newspaper offering local news, sports, advertising and live broadcasts through its website.

 https://www.thewaynecountynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Auto Accidents#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Trafficsflcn.com

Understanding Car Accidents on Private Property

Car accidents can definitely happen anywhere and at any time. You might hit another vehicle or a person on a dark and stormy night, or it could happen in broad daylight with excellent visibility. Maybe you cause an accident because you’re not paying attention, or perhaps some other driver causes one.
Buying Carsphiladelphiaherald.com

Top Tips When Buying a Used Car

Buying a used car comes with an array of different advantages, including the fact that they are usually a lot cheaper, the tax for the vehicle is less and the car is more likely to come packed with additional benefits due to the fact it has a previous owner. Of course, buying a used car isn't always going to be a straightforward process, which is especially the case if you're going into the purchase unsure about what you actually want.
TrafficTimes Union

Teen Drivers Can Save Car Insurance Money After Following Several Ingenious Tips

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com (https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/) announces a new blog post, “How to Get Cheaper Car Insurance for Teens”. Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents several tips that can help teen drivers pay lower car insurance rates. For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-to-get-cheaper-car-insurance-for-teens/. Anyone knows that...
CarsTimes Union

Top Tips for Buying the Best Car Insurance - New Guide 2021

Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several tips that can help drivers get the best car insurance policy. For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/top-tips-that-will-help-you-but-the-best-car-insurance-coverage/. Getting a new car is always exciting. Even the purchase of a used car can make most drivers be...
Buying Carswgnradio.com

New vs. used car buying: Top 10 reasons to buy used over new

Buying a used car is a great way to save money and still get the car you want. Whether you’re constrained by your pocketbook or have certain automotive needs that must be met (such as a backseat for the kids, or all-wheel drive for winter weather), today’s used car options deliver almost everything the latest new cars do – and at a lower overall cost.
Traffic Accidentsbobgermanylaw.com

Top Car Malfunctions that Lead to Car Accidents

Car malfunctions happen all the time, but when they lead to a massive car accident, many drivers are left wondering who they should sue. Seeking compensation after a major car accident is vital for recovering financially from all the damages you sustained. Knowing who to sue is the first step. If defective brakes or other parts in your vehicle malfunctioned due to the negligence of the product manufacturer, then you may be able to file a Mississippi product liability claim. Talk to a Gulfport Defective Product Attorney to learn more.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Cheaper to Buy New: These Cars Cost More Used Than New

Shoppers look for the best deals possible when car buying. Usually, used vehicles save money upfront, up to $20,000, depending upon the model. But some are better purchased new. And with used car price increases, new vehicles are beginning to look more appealing. According to iSeeCars, some pre-owned vehicles are...
Trafficsflcn.com

Why It’s Important To Contact Your Lawyer Right After A Car Accident

The first thing you should do after experiencing an accident is contacting your lawyer. No matter how minor the incident, it’s important to have a professional on your side who will help make sure that you are compensated fairly for any damages incurred. In this article, we’ll discuss eight reasons...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Buying a New Car: Tips for Negotiating a Good Price

Buying a car can be intimidating. Just the thought of walking into a dealership and haggling with a salesperson can fill almost anyone with dread. But negotiating a new car’s price doesn’t need to be difficult when armed with some basic knowledge and a few tactics for negotiating the price.
Trafficocmomblog.com

How To Protect Your Legal Rights After A Car Accident

Getting into an accident can drastically affect your life and impede your personal and professional progress. This can be particularly more frustrating if the accident was caused due to someone else’s negligence. While your physical and emotional health is at risk, the number of days you take to recover can also affect your financial status. Moreover, you also have to deal with the repair costs and pay medical bills in case you are not insured. Follow these steps to protect your legal rights and get your life back on track after a car accident.
Traffic Accidentsworldfinancialreview.com

How To Handle The Financial Stress After Being In A Car Accident

Everyone dread ever experiencing road carnage. This is why we all try our best to follow the set road safety rules and regulations. You will also find many car owners adopting the culture of ensuring regular car maintenance and repair. It is unfortunate that after all this, there are instances when accidents are inevitable. This happens mostly when a particular road user compromises with a specific road safety rule, such as through overspeeding.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Community Matters: Buying a new car is not a joke

Through a weird combination of circumstances, I have been the proud owner of both a bass boat and a Kia Soul for the last few years. If you know anything about these two machines, you will understand why this is an ill-fated combination. In hopes of correcting this mechanical mismatch, I have recently been shopping around for a larger vehicle.
Mississippi Statebobgermanylaw.com

Getting Compensated After a Car Accident with a Wild Animal in Mississippi

Driving comes with many perils. Other drivers, car defects, pedestrians, inclement weather, road hazards can all be detrimental when driving and lead to an accident. While there are numerous issues that can quickly cause a serious car accident, it is important to realize that wild animals are near the top of the list. Every year in the United States as many as two million car accidents will happen as a result of a wild animal darting into the road and colliding with an automobile. When a wild animal, especially a large one, crashes into a car, the damage can be extensive. Not only can the property damages be immense but the physical bodily harm can also be severe.
Buying CarsBusiness Wire

All-New 2022 Nissan Frontier Pricing Starts At $27,840

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier will arrive at Nissan dealerships in September with a starting MSRP4 of $27,840 for the Frontier S King Cab 4x2. “The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan’s six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior and the latest...
Traffickidsinthehouse.com

Safety Tips: What To Do After You've Been Hurt In An Accident

Have you been hurt in an accident? Whether it's from a car crash, slip and fall or some other incident, your safety is of the utmost importance. When you get injured, there are certain things that must be done to ensure your continued well-being. We will now provide some helpful tips on the steps you need to take after being involved in such a situation.
Madison County, ILMadison County Record

Suit alleges drunk driver caused Route 3 crash

EDWARDSVILLE — A motorist claims an intoxicated driver with a record of previous drunk driving incidents ran a red light and caused a collision on Illinois Route 3. Thomas R. Whitehead filed a complaint July 28 in the Madison County against Richard A. Hartsoe, alleging negligence. Whitehead alleges in his...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 BMW X7 Is “Worth Every Penny,” Says Consumer Reports

There’s a lot to like about the 2021 BMW X7. It’s a large luxury SUV that competes with the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS and, according to Consumer Reports, is “worth every penny.” It comes equipped with a “punchy engine” and offers up both a comfortable ride and a spacious interior. That’s not all this large luxury SUV has going for it either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy