Which Carolina Panthers players need to stand out during their first preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2021 campaign?. The time has almost come for the Carolina Panthers to make their long-awaited return to the gridiron. Sunday’s first preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts promises to be a fascinating occasion after so many changes to the roster this offseason, with those in power leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of getting the team back to prominence at the earliest possible opportunity.