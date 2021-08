New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment | Aug. 10. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning shows his refusal to crawl under the septic tank low bar that Republicans have set for their elected officials. Without a doubt, if Cuomo was a Republican governor he would have never resigned. Republicans would have ignored the indiscretions, as they have for many other Republicans, and rallied around him like they did for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.