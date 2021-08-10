Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

Midlands Gang and Fugitive Task Forces merge

thenewirmonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-agency collaboration aids in thwarting violent criminal activity in central S.C. For the past several years, the multi-agency Midlands Gang Task Force (MGTF) in central South Carolina has been aggressively and successfully disrupting and dismantling illegal gangs operating throughout the capital city of Columbia and surrounding communities. The task force has done so by means of combining single agency resources, expanding communication – through increased information and intelligence sharing – better productivity and a decrease in duplication of effort.

thenewirmonews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Irmo, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Gang Members#Fugitive Task Forces#Midlands Gang Task Force#Mftf#Mgtf#Mgftf#Rcsd#Operations Division#The U S Secret Service#Pardon Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 2

Community Policy