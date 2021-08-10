Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Michaela Coel to Bo Burnham: 6 Auteurs Taking Peak TV by Storm

By Tyler Coates and Harper Lambert
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQCBf_0bNXl5uv00

At the beginning of Peak TV, the industry’s visionaries were pushing the envelopes, challenging their audiences to follow along with complex characters and antiheroes whose choices were shocking and maddening — and made for great TV. If one thinks of an auteur as someone who writes, creates and sometimes directs a vision so compelling as to be the “author” of it — with a minor mea culpa to the film industry — TV’s auteurs have transformed serial storytelling. And as impressive as those creators (and their creations) were, their antiheroes have often moved through their worlds as pale and male as the visionaries who brought them into being.

The current crop of auteur-driven TV reflects an industrywide effort to bring more voices and stories to audiences. And in a year when most of us desperately needed comfort or escape from our own complicated worlds, these Emmy-nominated visionaries didn’t just reflect the culture — they defined it.

SCOTT FRANK ( THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT, NETFLIX)

It’s one thing for a series to be one of the most popular shows on a platform ­— a hurdle The Queen’s Gambit cleared just four weeks after its October launch, becoming Netflix’s most watched scripted limited series of all time. It’s another for a streaming show to have a quantifiable, real-world influence. This coming-of-age series with midcentury moxie, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a complicated chess virtuoso, was such a hit that it sent sales of chess sets spiking, particularly among young women suddenly drawn to the game. Writer-director Frank was at the helm of the seven-part series, and the adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel collected 18 Emmy nominations, including one for best limited series. The buzz for breakout star Taylor-Joy could earn her a lead actress Emmy, but it’s the double- nominated Frank who brought this compelling and luscious period drama to life.

MICHAELA COEL ( I MAY DESTROY YOU , HBO)

When I May Destroy You debuted on HBO last summer, the resounding response from critics and audiences was that there was simply nothing else like it on TV. Part of the brilliance of the 12-episode series, which orbits a writer in the wake of a sexual assault, is that it defies easy categorization: Its heaviest moments are intercut with bursts of humor, and its approach to complicated themes is never without nuance. However one might describe it, there is no question that I May Destroy You is the singular vision of star, writer and co-director Coel. If Chewing Gum — the 2015 sitcom based on her 2012 play Chewing Gum Dreams — put Coel on the map, I May Destroy You proved that her creative abilities know no bounds. By delivering a performance that matches the strength of her storytelling, Coel has set the bar at a new high.

BO BURNHAM ( BO BURNHAM: INSIDE , NETFLIX)

At just 17, Burnham became the youngest person to land a stand-up special on Comedy Central in 2008, blazing a trail for digital creators hoping to cross into other realms of media and entertainment. The unique blend of observational comedy and musical satire that Burnham cultivated on his YouTube channel — drawing 400 million views in the process — established him as the voice of a generation that grew up on the internet. From writing and directing 2018’s Eighth Grade to his role in 2020’s Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman , Burnham’s work articulates the anxieties and absurdities of living right now, a theme he returned to in this year’s Bo Burnham: Inside . If the six Emmy nominations he scored for the Netflix special — done in isolation — are any indication, this is only the beginning for the young auteur.

MISHA GREEN ( LOVECRAFT COUNTRY , HBO)

The six Emmy nominations for HBO’s horror drama must be a bittersweet achievement for Lovecraft Country creator and showrunner Green, as the series was canceled after a single critically acclaimed season. Yet those Emmy noms reiterate what anyone who followed the show’s only season could tell you: Green’s vision is unparalleled. Adapted from a 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft blends the dark terrors of H.P. Lovecraft’s horror tales — flesh-eating monsters, demonic possession and supernatural cults, to name a few — with the dark terrors of segregated postwar America. The brash and bold series was perfectly timed for 2020, when many Americans reexamined our collective history and its impact on the present. Green’s provocative series proves you can entertain and enlighten — the gore only makes the lesson more effective.

BARRY JENKINS ( THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD , AMAZON)

After winning an Oscar for co-writing 2016’s Moonlight (which also won best picture) and receiving a second nom for adapting 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk , Jenkins made the move to television. The source material for his first foray into the medium was a perfect match: the Pulitzer- and National Book Award-winning novel The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. Instead of squeezing the celebrated book into a limited feature-length narrative, the writer-director used the episodic structure to his advantage. The result is pure cinema, no matter what size the screen you watch it on. An ambitious, sprawling work of magical realism that reckons with America’s past, Jenkins’ Underground Railroad stands alongside the expansive television work from auteurs like Ingmar Bergman and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

ROBIN THEDE ( A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW , HBO)

The article at the beginning of HBO’s comedy series is deliberate: This is a sketch show for and by Black women, not the sketch show. But it’s thanks to creator-star Thede that there’s an outlet for some of the funniest women in comedy (including herself) to provide consistent belly-churning laughs, often at their own expense. And it’s particularly meaningful that A Black Lady Sketch Show , in its second season, is Saturday Night Live ’s sole competitor in outstanding variety sketch series. Thede and her hilarious co-stars and co-writers don’t have to fit into a white-male-dominated comedy space; she has carved out a space of her own — one that’s as big as she wants it to be. The specificity of A Black Lady Sketch Show ’s title is hardly limiting. Instead, it’s an invitation — not just for potential viewers, but for other Black women to find their space, too.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Scott Frank
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Robin Thede
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Tv#Sketch Comedy#Stand Up Comedy#Peak Tv#Hbo#Comedy Central#Eighth Grade#Lovecraft Country#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 6

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Aug. 6 only shuffles what was there yesterday, with 1995's Damon Wayans Sr. comedy Major Payne having an inexplicable rise to the sixth spot. Other than that, the list remains the same, with Freddie Highmore's The Vault in the top spot, followed by The Losers and Aftermath.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘That Funny Feeling’ in LA

In June, Phoebe Bridgers posted an Instagram story that shared Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” from his Netflix special, “Bo Burnham: Inside.” She typed, “Every bone in my body wants to plagiarize this.”. While plagiarism wasn’t in the cards, Bridgers and Burnham did get to perform the first-ever live version...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Hamilton’ in Emmy duel with Bo Burnham with Dave Chappelle waiting in the wings

At the Emmys, Best Pre-recorded Variety Special is turning into a race between three very different programs: the TV version of the stage hit “Hamilton,” a comedy special from Emmy favorite Dave Chappelle and an innovative show by Bo Burnham. “Hamilton” was hailed by both audiences and critics when Disney+ streamed it during the tumultuous worldwide lockdown last year. It scores 97% at Rotten Tomatoes based on nearly 200 reviews, and boasts an impressive 8.4/10 rating on IMDb. After being recognized by the Golden Globes, Screen Actors’ Guild and Critics’ Choice Association. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical reaped a resounding 10 Emmy bids including...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Moves Overall Deal to Netflix

Courtney A. Kemp is on the move. The Power creator is moving to Netflix with a rich overall deal. Under the multiple-year pact, which sources say is valued in the high eight-figure range with bonuses baked in that could elevate it to nine figures — Kemp and her End of Episode production company will create and develop new series and other projects at the streamer. The deal marks a blow for Lionsgate TV, where Kemp — who turned Power into a five-show franchise for the studio — was previously housed under an overall deal dating back to 2015. Under her last deal,...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Emmy’s “Bloated Cast” Noms Crowd Out Other Peak TV Options

I am always raving to anyone and everyone who will listen about the brilliance of the Ted Lasso acting ensemble. After avoiding the juggernaut Apple TV+ series for nearly a year after it debuted, I finally shed my sneering contrarianism and irrational aversion to Jason Sudeikis to plunge headfirst into this sweet comedy about a mustachioed Midwestern coach who’s brought to the U.K. to rejuvenate a skeptical soccer team. (Or so he thinks.) Although lead actor frontrunner Sudeikis attracts most of the show’s glory, it’s actually the wider supporting cast that makes something this inherently gooey worth watching: Hannah Waddingham’s vulnerable virago...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Adds Six Child Actors to Semi-Autobiographical Film ‘The Fabelmans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Harkening back to his earlier films about childhood, Steven Spielberg has cast a slew of young actors in his semi-autobiographical film about his adolescence as an aspiring filmmaker in Arizona, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Gabriel Bateman (“Child’s Play”), Gustavo Escobar (“Instant Family”), Nicolas Cantu (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Cooper Dodson (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Lane Factor (“Reservation Dogs”) and Stephen Smith (“The 15:17 to Paris”) are playing the friends of the character loosely based on Spielberg, portrayed by Gabriel LaBelle. They join a sprawling ensemble that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner,...
MoviesDeadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel On Telling The Story Of Her Personal Trauma On Screen: “It Wasn’t A Very Conscious And Marked Decision”

When I May Destroy You‘s Creator, EP, director and star Michaela Coel first began taking notes about her own experience of sexual assault, she didn’t realize she was creating the series in which she would ultimately star as a version of herself. She plays Arabella, a young London-based writer trying to find a way through the trauma of sexual assault with the help of her close friends.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Pen15’ Co-Creator And Star Anna Konkle On Playing 13 Going On 34 In Middle School – Contenders TV: The Nominees

“We knew that we wanted to write a show about the most kind of reject-y moments of our lives,” Pen15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle said of the initial inspiration she, co-star Maya Erskine and executive producer Sam Zvibleman had for Hulu’s middle school-set series. “We wanted to be able to play those characters ideally,” Konkle added of herself and Erskine, both born in 1987, portraying two teen outcast in 2000 named Anna and Maya. “But even more importantly, we wanted to kind of open this treasure trove that hadn’t been super cracked open yet in mainstream media of being 13,...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'The OA' Creators Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij Set Mystery Series 'Retreat' at FX

FX has ordered the limited series “Retreat,” written by “The OA” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The mystery series — a twist on the detective trope — follows an amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, as she attempts to solve a murder case at a secluded retreat. Both writers will direct, with Marling also playing a key role in the whodunnit.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Intriguing Trailer for Netflix Thriller Limited Series CLICKBAIT Starring Adrian Grenier

Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming thriller limited series Clickbait. The series follows the kidnapping of husband and father Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), whose character has been called into question after he is portrayed by family and friends as a wonderful guy, and his captors label him as an abuser and maybe even a killer of women. Grenier (The Devil Wears Prada, Entourage) is joined in the cast by Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Westworld) and Zoe Kazan (What If, The Big Sick).
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
NFLRottentomatoes.com

Noah Hawley's Alien Series 'Is a Beast,' FX Chairman John Landgraf Says

FX is pressed for Alien details and announces more American… stories. PBS offers All Creatures Great and Small season 2 first look and Sanditon season 2 2022 estimated release. Netflix announced the cast of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and more of the week’s top TV and streaming news.
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 7: All hail 'Psycho Storm Chaser'

If they handed out Emmys for inspired titles and demented plots, I’d bestow a statue or two to “Psycho Storm Chaser” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Abby (Tara Erickson) is a dedicated nurse who is determined to ride out a Category 3 hurricane in order to care for her comatose patient. Only she doesn’t know that a serial killer (Rib Hillis) is on the prowl, a sicko who uses extreme weather calamities to camouflage his carnage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy