Puk, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, fired a perfect sixth inning in an extra-inning win over Cleveland on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts. The left-hander displayed some encouraging control, firing eight of 11 pitches for strikes. Puk was effective with the Aviators in the weeks before his promotion, pitching to a 1.64 ERA over his last 22 innings, and the hope naturally is he'll be able to carry over that success down the stretch after posting a 5-2 record and 3.18 ERA during his initial big-league stint back in 2019.