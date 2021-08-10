‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby’s First Meeting with Mike Wolfe Was at Yard Sale Where He Made Her Mad

Frank Fritz left American Pickers and many people worried that the show would be over. To many fans, Mike and Frank’s friendship was the cornerstone of the show. With those ties severed, those fans worried that the whole operation would crumble. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Part of the reason that the show is still running smoothly is the Queen of Rust, Danielle Colby.

Dani manages the flagship Antique Archeology store. At the same time, she lines up places for Mike Wolfe to pick. When you get down to it, Danielle Colby is the backbone of the operation. She and Mike have known each other for years and have become close.

Recently, Danielle Colby’s social media posts have proved just how close she and Mike are. When Mike confirmed Frank’s departure, fans did not react well. In fact, they lobbed criticism at Wolfe as well as the network and the American Pickers showrunners. Dani has never faltered in her support of Wolfe or the show. They seem to be moving on just fine. More importantly, their bond seems just as tight as ever.

When Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe first met, though, things were a little different. Dani opened up about their first meeting back in 2019 in an interview with Freshly Inked.

How Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe Met

Unsurprisingly, Danielle Colby first met Mike Wolfe at a yard sale. Buying other people’s discarded treasures pays their bills today. So, it is only fitting that they met while doing just that.

Colby told the publication that the yard sale was just across the street from her mother’s home in Le Claire, Iowa. That’s the same small town that Mike still calls home. Additionally, it is where you’ll find Antique Archeology.

Danielle was looking at a lamp and decided that she wanted to buy it. However, before she took it up to pay for it, she had to make sure she had enough cash. So, she set the lamp down. When she did, Mike Wolfe came by and snatched it up for himself and bought it. She got mad at him about it. Instead of getting the lamp, she got some advice from the expert picker.

“Sorry girl,” Wolfe told her, “the time to buy it is when you see it.”

Danielle Colby told Freshly Inked, “I liked his sass. We were pretty much inseparable after that.”

That day, they realized that they both had a love of antiques. Furthermore, they obviously have the same taste in vintage artifacts. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have been after the same lamp.

You can see Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe team up to hunt down rusty gold every Monday at 9/8c on the History Channel.