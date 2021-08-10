Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby’s First Meeting with Mike Wolfe Was at Yard Sale Where He Made Her Mad

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phgmB_0bNXjX5W00

Frank Fritz left American Pickers and many people worried that the show would be over. To many fans, Mike and Frank’s friendship was the cornerstone of the show. With those ties severed, those fans worried that the whole operation would crumble. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Part of the reason that the show is still running smoothly is the Queen of Rust, Danielle Colby.

Dani manages the flagship Antique Archeology store. At the same time, she lines up places for Mike Wolfe to pick. When you get down to it, Danielle Colby is the backbone of the operation. She and Mike have known each other for years and have become close.

Recently, Danielle Colby’s social media posts have proved just how close she and Mike are. When Mike confirmed Frank’s departure, fans did not react well. In fact, they lobbed criticism at Wolfe as well as the network and the American Pickers showrunners. Dani has never faltered in her support of Wolfe or the show. They seem to be moving on just fine. More importantly, their bond seems just as tight as ever.

When Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe first met, though, things were a little different. Dani opened up about their first meeting back in 2019 in an interview with Freshly Inked.

How Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe Met

Unsurprisingly, Danielle Colby first met Mike Wolfe at a yard sale. Buying other people’s discarded treasures pays their bills today. So, it is only fitting that they met while doing just that.

Colby told the publication that the yard sale was just across the street from her mother’s home in Le Claire, Iowa. That’s the same small town that Mike still calls home. Additionally, it is where you’ll find Antique Archeology.

Danielle was looking at a lamp and decided that she wanted to buy it. However, before she took it up to pay for it, she had to make sure she had enough cash. So, she set the lamp down. When she did, Mike Wolfe came by and snatched it up for himself and bought it. She got mad at him about it. Instead of getting the lamp, she got some advice from the expert picker.

“Sorry girl,” Wolfe told her, “the time to buy it is when you see it.”

Danielle Colby told Freshly Inked, “I liked his sass. We were pretty much inseparable after that.”

That day, they realized that they both had a love of antiques. Furthermore, they obviously have the same taste in vintage artifacts. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have been after the same lamp.

You can see Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe team up to hunt down rusty gold every Monday at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

162K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Yard Sale Where He Made#Antique Archeology#The History Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rust
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Drops ‘Day 1’ Family Vacation Photos at the Beach

“Day 1 of fam vacay!” says new mom and Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff with this gallery of beach-laden family photos. What do you do when your family actually all loves one another? You go on family vacations! Such is the case for the Duck Dynasty squad, clearly, as they genuinely seem to love each other. And this is said without a hint of irony, as a family that takes care of their own is absolutely the Outsider way.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Explanation for Why Eddie and Jamie’s Relationship is ‘a Lot Harder’ Than People Think

Even on TV shows, relationships between two people take work. Don’t think so? Take a look at what “Blue Bloods” star Vanessa Ray said. Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, is married on the CBS police drama to Sergeant Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. She talked about their relationship in a 2018 interview with Long Island Weekly.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
CelebritiesPopculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Says She's 'Never Been More Bullied'

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline is opening up about the bullying she's facing down and the men trying to "shut [her] up." Cline, a city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, shared a throwback photo of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's 2016 Moto Stampede, saying she was happy to get a reminder of that time in her life during a difficult time in hers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: What Mike Wolfe Calls His ‘Biggest Mistake’ in Years of Failed Attempts at Pitching Show

When Mike Wolfe was pitching American Pickers to potential networks, he made a lot of mistakes. But there is one that kept killing his ability to sell the show. Wolfe was new to television production and had no clue how to break into the industry. But he knew how to hustle, and he knew how to negotiate. These two things are invaluable when selling yourself to a network. But that’s just getting the show purchased. How it’s made — the concept, the cinematography, the hook — are what get you in the door. And that’s where Mike Wolfe, a lifelong picker, slipped up, he told Script Magazine in 2013.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Revealed He Went To Rehab Before Being Fired from the Show

Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Meet Leticia Cline, Mike Wolfe’s New Girlfriend Amid Divorce from Wife Jodi

The last year and change has brought with it some major change for the long-running reality show “American Pickers.”. One of the show’s anchors, Frank Fritz, went through some health issues that, combined with the pandemic, have prevented him from returning to the show in its current season. He had a public falling out with co-host Mike Wolfe. And on the other side of things, Wolfe and his wife of nine years are going through a divorce. The couple shares a 9-year old daughter, so a custody agreement will need to be reached.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Sound Off on Mike Wolfe’s Message to Frank Fritz About Reports of Them Not Talking for Years

Fans of the History Channel show aren’t happy that the duo of Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe from American Pickers won’t be returning together. That’s because Fritz said hasn’t spoken with Wolfe in almost two years. The antique-hunting show was a big hit for History Channel from 2010 until 2020 but went on hiatus during the pandemic. The show has resumed production but without Fritz, Entertainment Weekly said. It’s unclear why, but Fritz said the two have spoken in years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Knows That Show Isn’t Far Off From an Episode of ‘Hoarders’

There is a very fine line between collecting and hoarding, and American Pickers star Mike Wolfe knows all about it. Mike Wolfe has co-starred on American Pickers alongside Frank Fritz since back when the show first premiered on the History Channel in January of 2010. As fans know, the show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they travel around the United States looking to flip old antiques to make a profit.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Found an Insanely Old Horse Drawn Jell-O Wagon

Jell-O and horse-drawn carriages from the turn of the century don’t exactly sound like two things that would go together. But when one considers that the origin of Jell-O dates back to 1897, and the consumption of gelatin-based fare has been common since centuries before that, it starts to make a little more sense. Still, when Danielle Colby of “American Pickers” stumbled upon a faded yet intact Jell-0 wagon from the early 1900s, it grabbed her attention.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

What Really Happened to 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz?

For over a decade, fans have been tuning in to the History Channel's American Pickers, which focused on how Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe acquire antiques for Antique Archaeology. The two have traveled all over the country to find antiques with the help of Danielle Colby, who provides them with leads and runs the Antique Archaeology office. The series has become such a pop-culture staple that Mike actually appeared in NCIS, expanding his fame beyond the show that made him famous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy