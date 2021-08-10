Cancel
Cars

Audi's Skysphere Concept Car Is a Self-Driving Shapeshifter

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of futuristic cars, you probably imagine something ultra-fast, exquisitely sculpted, and low to the ground. Audi's Skysphere is all of that and more but its true appeal comes from its ability to not drive — oh, it's fast and satisfying to handle, sure, but this concept car shines once its steering wheel vanishes.

Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Electric cars and drive concepts from Daimler at the IAA Mobility 2021

At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich from September 7th to 12th, Daimler wants to present five new cars with only battery storage and a high-performance hybrid vehicle. Obviously, the manufacturer wants to demonstrate its competence in electromobility across all brands and classes it represents – from Smart to Maybach. The claim is called “Lead in Electric”
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

VW's Self-Driving Car Goals Face Huge Challenges

The Volkswagen Group not only aims to be an electric vehicle powerhouse but also a leader in autonomous driving technologies. Convincing car buyers to switch from combustion-engined vehicles to pure batteries electrics is already hard enough, but the German automaker wants to also convince them that those EVs will one day be able to safely drive themselves. When will that day come?
Carstheness.com

Where’s My Self-Driving Car?

That the self-driving car revolution has been…delayed. For the last decade predictions of when the technology would be ready for mass adoption were converging on the 2020s, beginning early in the decade. In this 2010 article, the prediction was – at least 8 years. Also, “US Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx declared in 2016 that we’d have fully autonomous cars everywhere by 2021.” Since then the technology has advanced tremendously, but has not quite crossed the threshold of fully autonomous vehicles. We are stuck in the “driver-assist” stage. Right now you can get a Tesla with the driver-assist package which you can use to summon your car from its parking space, and to assist during driving to help avoid accidents. But the driver must always be attentive and at the wheel. Fully autonomous driving is not yet a reality. What happened?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Teases Skysphere Concept Once More With A Few Design Details

Audi is set to reveal the Skysphere Concept in a few days' time but the German marque decided to fuel the excitement with revealing teasers. While the previous teaser revealed the concept's overall shape as well as its front and rear fascias, the latest preview shows other specific details, including a part of the concept's wheel design.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

The Audi Skysphere autonomous electric sports car can shrink

The 2019 Audi Q8 isn’t the fastest SUV, but it can be the quickest through town thanks to a Traffic Light Information system that knows when the lights are going to turn red. Audi‘s latest concept car is a bit of a … stretch. The Skysphere is an autonomous electric...
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Honda CR-V, 2022 Polestar 2, Pininfarina Battista: Today's Car News

The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V was spotted undergoing testing with a light layer of camouflage. The design will take an evolutionary step forward with influences from the latest Accord sedan, and the size looks to be going up as well. Polestar has dropped the price of the Polestar 2 for...
CarsEngadget

Audi's Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer

Audi has just come out with a pretty wild EV concept: A convertible roadster that extends its wheelbase to transform into a grand tourer (GT). With the touch of a button, the Audi Skysphere's entire front end can extend or retract 9.8-inches (and drop 0.4 inches). The Skysphere is meant...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Skysphere Concept First Look: An EV Roadster For Pebble Beach

Audi is going all-in on luxurious, performance-oriented EVs, and the brand will preview its future via three “Sphere” concept vehicles. The first of these is the Skysphere, a sleek two-seat roadster that will make its first public appearance at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We were lucky enough to catch up with the Skysphere concept in person just before its debut, and it’s even more attractive than it appears in photos.
CarsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Audi Skysphere First of Three Visions of the Future

Audi is decisively planning for its electric and autonomous future. The automaker has already announced the discontinuation of its work on internal combustion engines, and reports claim the final gas-powered Audi will roll off an assembly line in the early 2030s. Now, the company is debuting the first of three concept vehicles that illustrate the automaker’s vision for what it calls “progressive luxury.”
CarsCarscoops

Audi Skysphere Concept Debuts, Nismo To Debut New Model, And Hyundai Cruz Reviews Are In: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The semiconductor crisis continues unabated, as a new report claims that more than 10,000 big SUVs from GM’s Texas plant have been parked, with the number growing 1000-fold by the day. It’s a similar story at GM’s Wentzville assembly plant and Lansing Delta Township plant.
CarsThe Verge

The Lamborghini Countach, the poster car of ‘80s luxury, is back — and it’s a hybrid

Lamborghini unveiled its revamped Countach supercar at Pebble Beach this week, and as predicted, it’s rocking a little lightning under the hood. The limited edition supercar is called the Countach LPI 800-4, with LPI standing for Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido, or Longitudinal Posterior Hybrid; 800 referring to the rounding down of the engine’s 814cv maximum combined power; and 4 to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission. The automaker is releasing the revamped version in honor of the 50th anniversary of the original release.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Kia EV7 Rendered As Brand's Flagship Electric SUV For 2024

In January this year, Kia announced more details about its electrification strategy and hinted about a new member of its EV lineup scheduled to arrive in 2024. At the time, the manufacturer only released a single shadowy image with a high-riding machine, and we have a new rendering to share with you in an attempt to unhide the model’s secrets.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 drag races Audi RS6 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV

It’s the battle of the… totally different cars? The guys from Carwow decided to do a drag race between three cars from completely different segments for a change. Why? Because apparently, each of them is Mat’s favorite in their respective classes. The BMW M4 is right now the performance favorite in comparison to its rivals, while the RS6 has the same honor in comparison to the E63 AMG and M5 Competition.
CarsCarscoops

Lamborghini Countach Returns, New Acura Integra Teased, Audi Skysphere Concept, And Bugatti Confirms Bolide: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The Bronco may be winning plaudits left right and center, but some new owners are less than thrilled with the reborn SUV’s molded-in color hardtops. As we reported in July, a number of customers with hardtops have complained that their roofs appear to be splitting at the seams, while others could see honeycomb patterns showing through the roof’s outer skin. Ford revealed that it will begin replacing all Bronco hardtops from November this year.
CarsUbergizmo

Audi’s Concept Car Can Change Its Shape At A Touch Of A Button

Usually when you choose a car, there are things you need to take into consideration. For example, if you have a family of four, buying a two-seater coupe doesn’t really make sense, does it? However, Audi has envisioned a concept car that they’re calling the Skysphere which, at a touch of a button, can transform and change its shape.

