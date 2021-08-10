Cancel
Kaytranada shares 2021 tour dates

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaytranada is announcing a new run of North American tour dates. On an unrelated note, it's easier and more crucial than ever for you to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The dates start on September 4 in Seattle and run all the way until December 30 in Toronto at Drake's new venue History. Did you know that getting vaccinated against COVID reduces your chance of being hospitalized by 94%? Kaytranada fans can expect to hear songs from his excellent 2019 project Bubba, which one Grammy Awards for or Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for "10%" featuring Kali Uchis. The COVID vaccines are safe and pretty much a miracle of modern medicine. Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale Wednesday, August 11th at noon EST, and a general sale starts Friday, August 13th at 10 am local time. Get vaccinated.

