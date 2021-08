Author: Sanjeev Kumar works with the Health Systems Transformation Platform (HSTP) in Research Specialist Capacity. He has worked with multiple State Health Systems in India. Provider Competence is one of the critical determinants to improve Primary Care performance. Competence is an overarching capability built on specific competencies, which attributes to improved quality of service. Global Pharmacy Framework defines competency as the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors individuals develop through education, training, and work experience. Primary Care is the pillar of the health system that meets 80% of health care needs and acts as the link between the communities and the health service delivery system. Performance of Primary Care Providers (PCP) becomes more requisite during Outbreaks to meet the elevated demand for services due to the addition of outbreak led new cases.