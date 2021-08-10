Over 1,600 vaccines administered in Coweta this week
A total of 1,675 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Coweta County residents in the last week, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The DPH reports that a total of 56,464 Coweta County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 39 percent of the total population of the county. A total of 50,180 Coweta residents, or 35 percent, are listed as fully vaccinated.times-herald.com
