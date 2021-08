STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The borough’s population grew by 5.7% over the last decade, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau following the 2020 Census count. The population data -- in addition to troves of ethnic, racial, and age data -- comes from compiling forms filled out last year by tens of millions of Americans. The numbers reflect countless decisions made over the past 10 years by individuals to have children, move to another part of the country, or to come to the U.S. from elsewhere.