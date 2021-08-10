Cancel
Fontana, CA

Community Garden & Horseshoe Lanes Open for Play at Central City Park

Fontana, California
Fontana, California
Fontana residents have a new place to grow their food, stay active and play. Starting in July, the City of Fontana’s new Central City Park (8328 Cypress Ave. Fontana, CA 92335) is excited to offer a couple of unique rental amenities to the community: a 0.75-acre Community Garden and a 10-Lane Horseshoe Area.

"We are so pleased to offer our residents these great resources to stay healthy, physically active, enjoy recreation and take pride in their community,” said Community Services Director Garth Nelson.

Central City Park’s Community Garden is the perfect place to enjoy gardening, grow fruits, plants, and vegetables and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The garden includes 30 individual plots with two ADA accessible plots. The City provides seeds, small plants when available, tools, and water.

Horseshoe Lanes are another great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends. Players can check out equipment from the Cypress Neighborhood Center or bring their own horseshoes while they enjoy the convenient parking, playground, soccer fields, or walking the Pacific Electric Trail.

For rental information of garden plots or horseshoe lanes, please contact the Cypress Neighborhood Center at (909) 349-6988 or visit Rentals.Fontana.org.

We are looking forward to seeing the Fontana community blossom and enjoy their local parks for many years to come.

