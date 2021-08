Hot and humid weather continued on Thursday, but we kept storms out of the area! That looks like a trend that will continue toward the weekend!. Stop us if this sounds familiar. Quiet weather marches on for tonight, as high pressure continues to hover over the Great Lakes! Expect mostly clear skies, with the same warm and muggy conditions as the last couple of nights. Also a possibility will be some isolated fog. Not a widespread issue, but could lead to a few pockets of reduced visibility here and there. Lows in the mid 60s with light and variable winds.