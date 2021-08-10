Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflict, EU says

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the ongoing conflict with the Taliban, and many are seeking asylum in Iran, the EU has warned. A senior EU official has told Brussels media on Tuesday that it is estimated about 400,000 Afghans have been displaced as a result of a surge in conflict within the war-torn country. The official also said that over the last 10 days, there has been an influx of Afghan immigrants fleeing to Iran.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Un#Afghans#Humanitarian Aid#Eu#Taliban#Iraqi#Unhcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive in Afghanistan

The U.N. secretary-general said on Friday that Afghanistan is “spinning out of control” and urged the Taliban, which is capturing huge swaths of territory, to halt its offensive so they could “negotiate in good faith.”. “The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing...
WorldBBC

Afghans living under Taliban lament loss of freedoms

Work days for midwife Nooria Haya regularly included meetings and discussions with male doctors. They decided on treatments for locals and the priorities for the public clinic she works in. It's in Ishkashim, a rural district with sparse amenities, in Takhar province on Afghanistan's north-eastern border with Tajikistan. But recently,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US nearing deal with Qatar to house thousands of Afghans who helped military, as situation worsens in Afghanistan

(CNN) — The Biden administration is working to finalize an agreement with Qatar to temporarily house thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States and their families and are fleeing their country as the security situation deteriorates, according to a source familiar with the ongoing discussions. The source said it could be as many as 8,000 Afghans but cautioned the deal is not final.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canada plans to take in 20,000 Afghans to protect them from Taliban

Canada says it will take in more than 20,000 Afghans who have been put in danger and forced to flee as the Taliban continues its military offensive in the country. Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced the move Friday. Officials previously said in July that many Afghans who had worked with the Canadian government would also be resettled in Canada.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Embassies close, diplomats evacuated as Taliban advances on Kabul

As Taliban fighters edged ever closer to Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, a slew of foreign embassies continued to remove their diplomats from the country. "We have decided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a news conference Friday. He added that the evacuation would be closely coordinated with Norway, which shared their compound and had also decided to remove its staff.
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan's displaced people head into large cities

United Nations [US], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghans displaced by fighting stream into Kabul and other large cities, some renting, many staying with family and friends, others camping in the open, a UN spokesman said on Friday. "Due to the conflict that we're seeing across the country, many people are arriving...
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan would never be in 'dire situation' if Pak has n

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Afghanistan would never be in such a "dire situation" if Pakistan had not taken the decision to support, co-opt and control the Taliban, said a US-based scholar Michael Rubin, as the terror group races to take control of entire Afghanistan by force. Calling for sanctions...
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

60 Taliban terrorists killedin Afghan air force airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): At least 60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Dihdadi district of the country's Balkh province, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense on Saturday. "60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by AAF in Dihdadi district...
Politicsdallassun.com

'Won't allow imposed war to bring further killings,' Ghani

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday reassured citizens that his government will prevent further violence and displacement of the people and ensure that stability is maintained. "Under the current situation, remobilizing the Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority," TOLO News quoted President...
Advocacydallassun.com

Taliban advance fuel humanitarian crisis, 400,000 displaced

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Amid Taliban advances in Afghanistan post US drawdown, 400,000 people have been displaced unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that about 400,000 people have been displaced in the country, including 120,000 who have fled to the capital Kabul, reported NHK World.
WorldInternational Business Times

Afghan President Vows To Stop Bloodshed As Taliban Close In On Kabul

Afghanistan's beleaguered president vowed Saturday to prevent further bloodshed, as Taliban fighters closed in on Kabul after routing his armed forces over the past 10 days. In a recorded address to the nation -- his first since the Taliban launched their sweeping offensive -- Ashraf Ghani said he wanted to stop the violence "as a historic mission".
Worldkfgo.com

U.N. Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday. The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and...
MilitaryBBC

Afghanistan: UK troops sent to get Britons out as Taliban advances

About 600 UK troops are to be sent to Afghanistan to assist British nationals to leave, the government has announced. It comes as the Taliban seized the country's second-largest city, Kandahar, as well as the cities of Ghazni and Herat. Military personnel will provide protection and help relocate UK nationals,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy