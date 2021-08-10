Iran Asks Iraq To Expel Iranian Rebels From Kurdistan Region

It is not every day that two FBI agents leave multiple messages urging you to call back. That is what happened to me in late September 2020, and although I was concerned, I told them I really didn’t have the time. I was in the midst of organizing the United For Navid campaign to protest the cruel execution of the popular wrestler Navid Afkari who had been arrested for protesting against the theocratic regime in Iran. I had a lot to do.But they insisted and soon, an unmarked car arrived to whisk my husband, Kambiz Foroohar, and I to a...