Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Law Firms Caught in Balancing Act Between Repopulating Offices and Future of Remote Work

By Dan Packel
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the surging delta coronavirus variant, law firms are now struggling with two separate—and sometimes competing—challenges: how to safely reopen offices and, at the same time, plan for the future of remote work. Several law firm leaders said in interviews that they are simultaneously working on plans for both now,...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LawLaw.com

In Fight Between Connecticut Law Firms, Partner Cited Twice for Probable Ethics Violation

For the second time in nine weeks, the Hartford Judicial District Grievance Panel has found probable cause exists for the Statewide Grievance Committee to investigate Hartford-based Cicchiello & Cicchiello partner Manny Cicchiello for potential violations of four separate Rules of Professional Conduct related to claims he made against a former law associate he accused of improperly luring clients away to a new firm.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Cravath Delays Office Reopening, Will Allow Some Remote Work

Cravath Swaine & Moore is delaying office reopening until Oct. 18. Firm also allowing attorneys to work remotely six days a month. Cravath Swaine & Moore is delaying its office reopening and allowing its workforce six days per month of remote work, as law firms rethink their return to office plans in the face of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Physical security for law firms and legal professionals in a remote work environment

Given the immense amount of critical information that now exists solely in electronic form, law firms are wise to increase the ways that they protect their digital data repositories, particularly in light of increasing ransomware and other cyber-attacks. However, law firms should not forget about the continuing need for physical security. especially when so many legal professionals are working remotely at least part-time. Today, the need for physical security has risen dramatically, even though this attracts far less attention than cybercrime.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Adjusting remote work polices in the future will prepare companies for next wave of threats

A post-mortem on corporate America’s response to security challenges posed by the pandemic would likely reveal two unfortunate trends. Too many companies refused to change their security strategies in response to the new remote workforce reality. As a result, they are ill-prepared to deal with the coming wave of new post-pandemic security threats that were conceived due to their obstinance.
LawLaw.com

The Way Back: How Law Firms Are Planning for Post-COVID Office Life

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 forced law firms to quickly move out of their offices, and firms have taken a broad spectrum of approaches when it comes to getting people back at their desks. Some rolled personnel back in over the summer in 2020, while others remain entirely remote, or as close to it as possible. With the vaccine rollout in full swing, still more are planning their next steps for a safe return, and permanent changes to their offices based on lessons learned in the past year.
EconomyLaw.com

Hoteling Here to Stay As Law Firms Return to the Office

2020 was a record-breaking year. Revenue for the Am Law 100 grew by 6.6% and 1.1% in the Am Law 200, respectively, and profits per equity partner were up 8.8% for the Am law 200 and 13.4% for the Am Law 100 (per American Lawyer Am Law 100 Reporting). These...
LawLaw.com

When to Break the Rules? Law Firms Are Grappling With Employees Seeking Accommodations

Look through any big law firm’s back-to-office plans or vaccine mandate policy, and you’ll often find room for exceptions and accommodations. Now, law firms are grappling with reviewing those vaccine exceptions for individuals with medical and religious objections and reviewing accommodations for people who have personal circumstances that may limit their time in the office. Whether those individuals work from home indefinitely, or law firms try to implement measures such as masking, distancing and regular testing to bring them into the office, is still generally to be determined.
LawGreenwichTime

HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'The State of Legal, Compliance & Employment Law Advisory Board' for 2021 to Guide HR Research and Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and each accompanying virtual event on trends and suggested best practices to help the HR.com community prepare for the future in regards to today's legal, compliance, and employment law situation. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com,...
LawLaw.com

Lieff Cabraser Hits McKinsey & Company With Civil Rico Class Action Claims Over Opioid Epidemic

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein filed a civil RICO class action Friday in California Northern District Court against McKinsey & Company. The suit pursues claims on behalf of health plans who have incurred costs related to the opioid epidemic over McKinsey’s alleged role in fueling the crisis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-06274, District Council 37 Benefits Fund Trust v. McKinsey & Company, Inc.
LawLaw.com

Talk about Settlement Pressure, Don’t Count On A Completely Remote JD Anytime Soon, Within Law Firms, Men and Women Have Entirely Different Perceptions: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. UNDER PRESSURE - Courtrooms across the country are being confronted by an array of questions, including whether a surge of COVID-19 cases will renew shutdowns and whether jurors and staff are willing to risk a return. But as Law.com’s Greg Land and Amanda Bronstad reports, one problem is already clear: backlogs of criminal, civil and domestic cases have piled up. Now civil parties are facing even more pressure to settle. Richard Clifton, a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who serves as president of the Federal Judges Association, said that court backlogs are a big topic for judges and the most frequent comment is that the civil calendar “is just sitting there” because judges are spending all their time dealing with criminal caseloads. Ryan Baker, a litigator and founder of Waymaker law firm, said, “The backlog factor weighs heavily in favor of courts really advocating for private resolution because the reality is litigants are having to bear the cost of extended and protracted litigation.”
LawGlobeSt.com

Law Firms Didn’t Sublease Office Space During the Pandemic

The office sublease market swelled dramatically during the pandemic in major cities, but one industry was a bright spot: law firms. Unlike tech companies, financial services companies and energy companies—which drove the glut of sublease space in major cities—law firms only contributed 5% to 7% of office space the sublease market, according to research from Savills.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Law Firms Tackle Office Returns, Vaccine Rules

In today’s column, four firms on Friday added or toughened policies requiring lawyers and staff to get vaccinated to enter their offices; tensions are rising between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers at law firms; U.K law firm partners prepare for a possible tax increase. Leading off, as Delta-variant Covid-19 cases keep...
Travelbloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Why Didn’t Remote Work Change Law Firm Billings?

At the outset of the pandemic, I believed that the shift to working remotely would have a profound effect on the amounts clients would see on their law firm invoices. Because attorneys weren’t commuting, traveling to hearings or depositions, or being interrupted by people in the office, I figured they would work more efficiently, without interruption, for longer blocks of time. This would surely result in fewer billable hours. However, the results of Bloomberg Law’s Remote Practice Survey suggest my prediction did not come to pass.
Law.com

Law Firm Remote Workers Need to be Aware of the Most Common Work-From-Home Injuries

The most common types of job-related injuries for remote and hybrid workers are in the lower and upper back, shoulders, hands and wrists, according to Lisa Orr, ergonomics expert and senior human factors consultant for Sedgwick. Many of these injuries are because of improper home office accommodations, she says. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy