Presidential Election

Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggles

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZambia will go to the polls on Thursday in an essentially two-horse race between Hakainde Hichilema and President Edgar Lungu. Lungu's party spokesman claimed that the opposition "is using violence to undermine electoral process and to intimidate people. Zambia has more than half of its 17 million people living in...

Hakainde Hichilema
Edgar Lungu
#Economy#Us Embassy#Amnesty International#Zambians#Patriotic Front#Southern African#Upnd#Covid#Afp#Pf#British#The Electoral Commission
Presidential Election
Politics
Africa
Elections
Presidential Election
AFP

Zambia opposition leads early vote count, incumbent cries foul

Zambia's main opposition candidate was leading Saturday in partial results for a tight presidential election while incumbent leader Edgar Lungu cried foul in three provinces. Following a high turnout in Thursday's vote, Hakainde Hichilema, 59, was ahead of Lungu, 64, in about 40 percent of the constituencies announced so far, even as EU observers said campaign conditions had been "unequal" and favoured the incumbent. This is the third time Hichilema has challenged Lungu in what analysts said would be a closely-fought election amid growing resentment about rising living costs and crackdowns on dissent in the southern African country. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has so far released the results of 62 out of 156 constituencies, which put Hichilema ahead with 1,024,212 votes, compared to 562,523 for Lungu.
Presidential Election

Early election results show Zambian opposition leader ahead

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Early election results in Zambia show opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead in a tight, tense race while the national Electoral Commission has urged people to wait for the final official results to avoid any unrest. The first set of results announced Saturday from 15 of the...
Presidential Election

Zambia opposition leader Hichilema leads after high-turnout vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters. As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer. The winner...
Presidential Election

Facebook blocked in Zambia as voters flood election centers

(Aug 13): Zambia restricted access to WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, while voters in record numbers waited for as long as 10 hours to cast ballots in a tense presidential race. Queues in parts of the capital, Lusaka, extended for hundreds of meters. That could suggest the turnout...
Presidential Election

Election Results unofficial after the People of Zambia voted

Zambia voted: According to non- confirmed results Mr Hichilema is currently in poll position with 64.9% of the vote, followed by President Edgar Lungu on 33.1%. They are trailed by Democratic candidate Harry Kalaba (0.4%) and Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party (0.3%). The current Zambian President Edgar Lungu is...
Presidential Election

More army deployed as uneasy Zambia counts votes after polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — As electoral officials in Zambia counted ballots a day after tense voting, President Edgar Lungu has deployed more troops in some restive parts of the country following two election-day killings. Lungu had deployed the military in selected hotspots ahead of the polls following pre-election violence between the country’s two main political parties. Two supporters of Lungu’s ruling Patriotic Front party were killed on election day as violence hit the Western, North-western, and Southern provinces of the country, according to statements by Lungu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia. An uneasy calm prevailed in the capital, Lusaka, where people waited anxiously, many fearful of an eruption of unrest when the election results are announced.
Public Health

Zambia elects new president amid Covid concerns and economic crisis

Lusaka — Voters in the southern African nation of Zambia were headed to the polls on Thursday to elect the president and members of the National Assembly. The vote comes at a challenging time for the copper-rich nation, which is currently struggling with a severe economic crisis on top of political tensions and tough coronavirus restrictions.
Presidential Election

Zambia votes in closely contested polls

Zambians were voting in nationwide elections on Thursday after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of people waited in long queues in the dark - to cast ballots at a secondary school in Lusaka's Matero township. The frontrunners are incumbent Edgar...
Presidential Election
AFP

Army re-inforcement, social media curbs as Zambia votes in hard-fought polls

President Edgar Lungu  deployed more troops in parts of the country to quell election violence after Zambians flocked to vote on Thursday in tightly contested polls pitting him against long-time rival Hakainde Hichilema, as the internet saw partial restrictions. After 12 hours of voting, polling stations started closing at 6 pm (1600 GMT), though several hundreds still in queues were being allowed to cast their ballots. The presidential election is seen as a test of the country's democratic credentials after a campaign dominated by economic woes and the deployment of soldiers following clashes between Lungu and Hichilema's supporters in the runup to voting. On Thursday, Lungu said election-day violence had killed two people -- including the chairman of his party in North-Western province.
Politics

Zambia Timeline: From 'Africa's Gandhi' To Rights Crisis

Key dates in the post-independence history of Zambia, which goes to the polls on Thursday after a tense presidential election campaign:. The country known under British colonial rule as Northern Rhodesia becomes an independent state within the Commonwealth on October 24, 1964. Kenneth Kaunda, leader of the main nationalist party...
Presidential Election

Zambian president warns of growing tensions ahead of polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s president Monday opened a sprawling new Chinese-funded and built terminal at the main airport in the capital, Lusaka, days before crucial polls, warning that election-related violence could shatter the stability of one of Africa’ most peaceful nations. The terminal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport will double the airport’s capacity to handle 4 million passengers a year, said Lungu. He touted it as a centerpiece of his “modernization” agenda that he predicted will win him votes in the upcoming elections. The southern African country will hold general elections on Thursday, although most attention is on a presidential race likely to be hard-fought between the 64-year old Lungu and his main rival, Hakainde Hichilema, 59.
