Fontana, CA

Fontana Car Shows are Back!

Posted by 
Fontana, California
Fontana, California
 6 days ago
This free family oriented event offers food vendors, live music and an incredible lineup of stand-out cars. From classics and low riders to motorcycles and exotics, the Fontana Car Show is a community favorite. Each month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., attendees will enjoy different musical guests. Pack up the family and come on down to the Fontana Civic Center Plaza for a delightful evening stroll down memory lane.

Upcoming live band performances include:

  • September 3, 2021 – The Band Fresh
  • October 1, 2021 – HUGE Band

For a full listing of rules and regulations, call (909) 349-6900 or visit CarShow.Fontana.org. Please note that this is a No Cruising Event.

Fontana, California

Fontana, California

ABOUT

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

Fontana, CA
