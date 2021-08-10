Fontana Car Shows are Back!

This free family oriented event offers food vendors, live music and an incredible lineup of stand-out cars. From classics and low riders to motorcycles and exotics, the Fontana Car Show is a community favorite. Each month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., attendees will enjoy different musical guests. Pack up the family and come on down to the Fontana Civic Center Plaza for a delightful evening stroll down memory lane.

Upcoming live band performances include:

September 3, 2021 – The Band Fresh

October 1, 2021 – HUGE Band

For a full listing of rules and regulations, call (909) 349-6900 or visit CarShow.Fontana.org. Please note that this is a No Cruising Event.