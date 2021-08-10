Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. Labor Market Hits Record Number Of Open Jobs

KEDM
 4 days ago

As the economy regains its footing, we’re seeing some firsts in the labor market. In June, there were 10.1 million open jobs, a record number. And for the first time, the average pay for supermarket and restaurant jobs is $15 an hour. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Roben...

www.kedm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public Healthleadertimes.com

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. This week’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 […]
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

US job openings surpass number of unemployed

The number of available jobs since May has outnumbered Americans looking for work, The Wall Street Journal reports. Job openings reached 10.1 million in June, while 8.7 million were unemployed in July. One factor contributing to this phenomenon is a mismatch between where people want to work and which industries...
Economyinvesting.com

U.S. Job Openings Hit New Record in June, Surpassing 10 Million

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings surged in June by more than forecast to a fresh record high, highlighting businesses’ persistent struggles to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding economic activity. The number of available positions rose to 10.1 million during the month from an upwardly revised 9.5 million...
Economykitco.com

U.S. job openings jump to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring increased, an indication that labor supply constraints are still elevated even as the economic recovery continues to gather pace. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 590,000 to 10.1 million...
EducationKOMU

US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

U.S. economy adds 943,000 jobs in July amid recovery in labor market

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July as hiring surged and employers raised wages to lure workers. It marked the second straight month of impressive growth as the country's recovery sped up amid widespread availability of vaccines. But the renewed strength of the coronavirus in late July and early...
Economyrismedia.com

U.S. Labor Market Strengthening, But Construction Jobs Still Low

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 5.4%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government. education, and professional and business services. Real estate and rental and leasing...
Small BusinessWashington Post

Job Openings at Small Businesses in U.S. Climb to a Fresh Record

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had unfilled positions in July, and more firms plan to boost wages to attract much-needed help, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday. Some...
Economywhtc.com

Fed’s Daly says labor market not tight, jobs recovery underway

(Reuters) – Despite complaints from U.S. employers that workers are hard to find, there are almost 10 million people who are unemployed and more sitting on the sidelines of the labor market, said San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who expects many or most of them to return to work as the economy recovers.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Fewer American Workers Applying For Jobless Benefits

The number of US workers filing applications for unemployment benefits continues to trend downward, with another sharp drop last week, according to government data released Thursday. While the early end of special federal pandemic benefits in many states was expected to impact the data, applications for that type of aid...
Public HealthLynchburg News and Advance

UK economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level

LONDON (AP) — The British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted but remains 4.4% below the level it was just before the start of coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics also said the British economy grew...
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy