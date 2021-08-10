Is CRICKET set for a return to the Olympics in 2028?

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history on Monday as the US team confirmed gymnastics star Simone Biles is to make a dramatic return to action after her well-publicised struggles with mental health issues. On the track, Puerto Rico won a first ever athletics gold medal and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan emphatically completed the first part of an audacious bid for triple gold. After a storm of publicity surrounding Hubbard's involvement as the first transgender woman at a Games, she failed to make a successful lift in the +87kg competition won by China's Li Wenwen. Hubbard, 43, who was born male and competed as a man before transitioning to female in her 30s, was allowed to compete after meeting International Olympic Committee guidelines on testosterone for transgender athletes.