Is CRICKET set for a return to the Olympics in 2028?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCricket's world governing body said on Monday that it intends to push for the sport's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it would start preparations on an Olympic campaign to point out "the sport's inclusion in 2028 would mark the end of a 128-year absence."

