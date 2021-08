Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and subsequently the wealthiest female musician in the world.According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), primarily thanks to the value of her industry-shaking cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.Rihanna has also earned the rest of her fortune from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, which is reportedly valued at $270m (£193m), and from her earnings as a musician and actor.The mogul’s fortune comes at an interesting time, however, with Rihanna having largely retreated from the industry that made her name.It has been five years...