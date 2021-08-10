Cancel
Cars

Mercedes-Benz confirms the electric EQS will cost over $100,000

By Sean O'Kane
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz has confirmed that the EQS sedan, its flagship electric vehicle, will cost at least $100,000, as it began taking orders in Germany on Tuesday. The base model, which has a 90kWh battery pack and uses a single electric motor to power the rear wheels, starts at €106,374.10 — roughly $124,000. The more expensive dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant features a 107.8kWh battery pack and will start at €135,529.10 — or nearly $159,000.

