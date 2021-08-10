Mercedes-Benz confirms the electric EQS will cost over $100,000

The automobile industry is going through the biggest transformation phase in history, and it is not limited to transitioning towards electric mobility. Tesla is not only credited for fast-tracking the adoption of EVs but also pioneering several other things, as well. One of them is the idea of treating the car as a software platform and adding a subscription model to features that can be enabled via over-the-air updates. Smelling the obvious monetary benefits, the entire automobile industry is beginning to catch up, especially the high-end car manufacturers. Automotive companies like BMW, GM, and Porsche have already jumped on the bandwagon with their own subscription models, and Mercedes-Benz has also decided to join in the party.