Punk icons, X, are excited to announce their first Los Angeles show in 2021. The Los Angeles-based quartet will be at The Greek Theatre on Oct 23rd with the Horrorpops and their LA brethren The Blasters. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark album Los Angeles, this will mark the band’s first Los Angeles show since late 2019 when they wrapped their annual holiday tour with a pair of sold-out shows at the Teragram Ballroom on December 19 & 20th. X had a sold out Wiltern show in April 2000 that was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.