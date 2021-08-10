Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WATCH: Lady A’s Hillary Scott Brings Her Daughter On Stage For Duet

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A is so happy to be back on the road with their “What A Song Can Do” tour, and the trio’s Hillary Scott has been bringing her family along for the ride. She recently brought her daughter Eisele on stage. Hillary shared a video of her and her daughter...

wkml.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Hillary Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Instagram#American#Compass#Cma Single
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shows Off ‘Western Bathroom Wear’ in Glowing Neon Pic

What do you do when your parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and they’re about to star in Yellowstone: 1883? Break out the ‘Western bathroom wear!’. As many an Outsider knows, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have been together for a lifetime. The couple married in 1996, and have three children together – all daughters! The youngest is Audrey, with Maggie in the middle and Gracie, now 24, as their eldest.
Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry’s Baby Daisy Looks Like The Gerber Baby

Luke Bryan is the cover story on People magazine this week, and he talks about his sons and Katy Perry’s baby Daisy. Luke tells People of meeting Daisy Dove, “I actually had gone on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch, and little Daisy Dove was there, and she’s just as cute as you could ever imagine.”
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw’s New Video Will Star His Daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his Here On Earth album, which was released last summer. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw. The video will premiere on...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
PetsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Tears Up Singing “The House That Built Me” Days After The Loss Of Her Dog Jessi

Miranda Lambert is having a tough week. Just a couple of days ago, she had to say goodbye to her dog of almost 14 years, Jessi. In the tribute to Jessi she posted on Instagram, Miranda told the story of how she had rescued Jessi on the side of the road during a sleet storm in Oklahoma. Miranda and her mom were driving around in her truck listening to Jessi Colter’s record, I Am Jessi Colter, when they found two […] The post Miranda Lambert Tears Up Singing “The House That Built Me” Days After The Loss Of Her Dog Jessi first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Relationship Advice987thebull.com

Bobby Bones Quietly Ties the Knot With His Fiance

This weekend was a surprise as our own @bobbybones married his longtime girlfriend, ​​Caitlin Parker. The couple tied the knot in the backyard of their Nashville home on Saturday (July 17). It was a star-studded event with Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox, Dan + Shay, and Ronnie Dunn all in attendance, and of course with close friends and show members Eddy, Amy, Lunch Box, Morgan#2 Scuba Steve and Raymondo.
MusicCMT

WATCH: Ronnie Dunn Sings “Neon Moon” at Bobby Bones’ Wedding

Radio and television personality Bobby Bones just celebrated a recent wedding. His new wife, Caitlin Parker, shared footage of a touching moment from the proceedings where star performer Ronnie Dunn — of Brooks & Dunn fame — sang his 1992-released Billboard Hot Country Songs chart No. 1 single, “Neon Moon.” The song, famously a story of a brokenhearted man at a bar spending “most every night beneath the light of a neon moon,” was a non-traditional, yet still sentimental, choice for the pair.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Sings 'Down to One' With 7-Year-Old Superfan

The return of live music brings us all something severely missed through most of 2020 and the early months of 2021: surprise on-stage interactions between country stars and their littlest and most loyal fans. For instance, Luke Bryan's Saturday night (July 17) set at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va., which happened to land on his 45th birthday, gifted him with a special moment shared with a 7-year-old superfan.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Shelton Wants to Release ‘Surprise’ Wedding Song Written for Gwen Stefani Because He’s ‘So Proud’ to Be Her Husband

For the love of music! Blake Shelton is releasing his “surprise” wedding song, which he wrote for wife Gwen Stefani and originally performed at their July nuptials. “As soon as I knew that that’s what we were going to do, [writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that’s kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” Shelton, 45, said during the Thursday, July 29, episode of the Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The HighwayCause. “I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy