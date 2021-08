Central New York — In light of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing on Tuesday his resignation from office to take effect in two weeks, local lawmakers are sharing their thoughts. Madison County Chairman John Becker shared the following statement: “Madison County looks forward to working with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, as she becomes New York State’s first female governor. We wish her luck in her new position. Working with someone who understands local government and upstate issues will be a great thing for Madison County and our surrounding communities.