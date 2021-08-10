Vikings Begin to Climb National Power Rankings
Kellen Mond returns from a coronavirus absence, Anthony Barr is back from a weird hiatus, and Justin Jefferson is not seriously hurt after last week’s brief horror film. Those are the big takeaways from Vikings dealings as the team prepares for a preseason tryst with the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Worlds collide in the exhibition fest with George Paton, a former Vikings executive, bringing his Denver roster to Minnesota which includes former Vikings quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.purpleptsd.com
