Mabank to offer free meals to all students

While no application or eligibility determination is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-23 school year. Therefore, to be clear, free meals for all students will, in all likelihood, be for the 2021-22 school year only. As such, Mabank ISD will process household applications during School Year 2021-22 to ensure student eligibility for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year while 2022-23 applications are being processed. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.