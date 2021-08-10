Cancel
Mabank, TX

Mabank to offer free meals to all students

By Special to The Monitor
 4 days ago

While no application or eligibility determination is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-23 school year. Therefore, to be clear, free meals for all students will, in all likelihood, be for the 2021-22 school year only. As such, Mabank ISD will process household applications during School Year 2021-22 to ensure student eligibility for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year while 2022-23 applications are being processed. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

