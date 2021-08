William Still: The Underground Railroad and the Angel at Philadelphia by historian William Kashatus opens with the most astonishing story of Still’s long and remarkable life. In August 1850, Still was a free Black man working as a janitor and mail clerk for the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society (PASS). Peter Freedman, who had recently purchased his freedom from enslavement, came to the Philadelphia office of the PASS and recounted to Still his harrowing life story. He was searching for his mother from whom he had been separated four decades earlier. As Still listened to his story, he had a realization: Peter Freedman was his brother. The next day, Freedman reunited with his 80-year-old mother.