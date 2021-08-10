Cancel
Hip OA: What's the Best First Option?

By Charles P. Vega, MD
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo focus on issues of pain management in primary care, this month I'm presenting a clinical scenario drawn from my own practice. I'll tell you what I plan to do, but I'm most interested in crowdsourcing a response from all of you to collectively determine best practice. So please answer the polling question and contribute your thoughts in the comments, particularly if you disagree with me.

FitnessMedscape News

Weight-Loss Surgery Tied to Better COVID-19 Outcomes

(Reuters) - Surgery for obesity may have a protective effect against poor outcomes from COVID-19, data from one New York City hospital suggest. Doctors there studied 620 patients with COVID-19, including 130 who had previously undergone bariatric surgery, and a control group of 496 patients with obesity of similar age and gender who were eligible for these surgeries but had not undergone them.
HealthMedscape News

Benefits and Risks of Frequent or Longer Haemodialysis

Although the ability of individuals with end-stage renal disease to maintain body homoeostasis is equally impaired during all weekdays, conventional haemodialysis (HD) treatment is scheduled thrice weekly, containing two short and one long interdialytic interval. This intermittent nature of HD and the consequent fluctuations in volume, metabolic parameters and electrolytes have long been hypothesized to predispose to complications. Large observational studies link the first weekday with an increased risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Several schemes of frequent and/or longer, home or in-centre HD have been introduced, aiming to alleviate the above risks by both increasing total dialysis duration and reducing the duration of interdialytic intervals. Observational studies in this field have non-uniform results, showing that enhanced frequency in home (but not in-centre) HD is associated with reduced mortality. Evidence from the randomized Daily and Nocturnal Trials of the Frequent HD Network suggest the opposite, showing mortality benefits with in-centre daily but not with home nocturnal dialysis. Secondary analyses of these trials indicate that daily and nocturnal schedules do not have equal effects on intermediate outcomes. Alternative schemes, such as thrice weekly in-centre nocturnal HD or every-other-day HD, seem to also offer improvements in several intermediate endpoints, but need further testing with randomized trials. This review summarizes the effects of frequent and/or longer HD methods on hard and intermediate outcomes, attempting to provide a balanced overview of the field.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The ties between vitamin D deficiency and cancer get stronger

Study after study has proven the power of the sunshine vitamin in taking down your health risks. In fact, from neurological diseases to depression and blood pressure, vitamin D is becoming the golden child for fighting off the health problems that often increase with aging. The vitamin has even taken...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Experts believe that a new Covid type could signal the return of lockdown.

New Covid variant could mean the return of lockdown, say experts. They say we will be able to manufacture new vaccines – but it could take months. Experts have warned that a future form of Covid 19 could nullify people’s immunity gained from having had two doses of the vaccine or from having been sick previously.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Tiring Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A walk of as little 20 minutes in the daylight is enough to provide sufficient levels of vitamin D. Sleepiness and fatigue during the day can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, studies find. People with lower vitamin D levels can experience less sleep overall and more waking during...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Getting a COVID-19 shot at life

In March 2021, Alonna Mushenski started coughing — a lot. At first, she didn’t think anything of it. As a smoker, she coughed every morning anyway. And she didn’t have the classic symptoms of the virus that kept the world isolated over the previous year. Her head hurt, and her...
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Bacopa Ingredient Receives Natural Product Numbers from Health Canada

Bangalore, India—Natural Remedies’ Bacopa monnieri product, BacoMind, has been issued two Natural Product Numbers (NPN) from Health Canada, according to a press release. The first is for BacoMind Children. With a recommended dosage of 225mg/day for children and teens aged 6-18, it carries the claims: “Helps to support cognitive function in children. Helps to support brain health in children.”

