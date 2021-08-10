Lightyear Frontier: The Upcoming Mech-Based Farming Simulator In Space
Yes, you read that right. Lightyear Frontier, an upcoming farming simulator game being developed by Swedish company Frame Break, was announced earlier today at the ID@Xbox Indie Showcase and came with a lot of interesting news about this non-traditional approach to a classic game genre. Lightyear Frontier sends the players to a distant, alien planet, with only their mech and their wits to help them cultivate a life for themselves. The game sends players on quests of exploration, while at the same time requiring them to tend to their farms and enhance the base in which they live. The game can be played solo or in co-op with up to three friends, and even allows players to visit other’s farming planets.games.mxdwn.com
