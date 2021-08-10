CMS Proposes to Reverse Decision on 2021 Inpatient-Only List; Orthopedists Hope Total Joints Are Next

Provider comments will be vital in determining the fate of potential pay adjustments to the Patient Driven Payment Model, federal health officials said Thursday. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently received more than 200 entries from industry stakeholders on the agency’s April proposal to recalibrate PDPM’s parity adjustment. They came in response to the agency’s announcement that there had been an unintentional 5.3% unintentional spending increase, or $1.7 billion, for skilled nursing facilities under the new model. This, while PDPM is supposed to be budget neutral.