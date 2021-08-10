CMS Proposes to Reverse Decision on 2021 Inpatient-Only List; Orthopedists Hope Total Joints Are Next
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) may backtrack on removing procedures from its inpatient-only list (IPO). CMS is proposing to halt the planned elimination of the IPO list and, after clinical review, return the services that were removed in 2021 back to the list, beginning in 2022. This decision may pave the way for reversing previous decisions to remove total hip arthroplasty (THA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA) from the IPO.www.medscape.com
