West Palm Beach, FL

WPBPD Investigation Leads to Arrests, Charges for Two Illegal Dumping Offenders

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 10, 2021) -- On July 14, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the crime of Illegal Trash Dumping (greater than 500 lbs.) occurred in the 2900 block of the west alleyway of Broadway Avenue.

A West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) investigation revealed the offenders Donald Taylor (DOB: 10/28/62) and Jimmie Floyd (DOB: 4/17/78) had discarded construction debris in excess of 10,000 lbs. at the above-mentioned location on several occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucp9D_0bNXdyeb00

In this image taken on July 14, 2021, Donald Taylor and Jimmie Floyd are seen illegally dumping.

On August 9, 2021, they were arrested and charged with two felony counts of Illegal Trash Dumping (greater than 500 lbs.) per Florida State Statue 403.413(6)C)4 and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DITTm_0bNXdyeb00

Since the launch of Mayor Keith A. James’ signature Neighborhoods First Initiative, which prioritizes improved customer service for residents, the city has stepped up its efforts to address illegal dumping through its Operation Clean Streets initiative.

Ongoing since October 2019, Operation Clean Streets aims to curb illegal dumping in neighborhoods through education, enforcement and prevention. The effort is designed to improve the overall quality of life for residents, promote public safety in our neighborhoods, and attract economic investment to our city. Since the initiative’s inception, at least seven people were arrested, and more than 159,000 lbs. of illegally dumped material have been removed from our neighborhoods.

Supporting the initiative is a taskforce comprised of residents, employees of several city departments, WPBPD, Downtown Development Authority, and Community Redevelopment Agency. The team’s focus is to identify areas of improvement and implement specific steps to be taken to reduce abandoned vehicles, illegal dumping, and litter in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMWFi_0bNXdyeb00

Operation Clean Streets targets illegally dumped environmental hazards and waste. This may include landscaping and construction debris, household materials (sofas, mattresses and old furniture), and abandoned vehicles. Materials are often dumped from vehicles and deposited in front of homes or vacant lots, along roadsides, and late at night.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to report illegal dumping.

To report illegal dumping that has already occurred in the City of West Palm Beach:

  • BY PHONE: Call the Department of Public Works at (561) 822-2075 or (561) 822-2222.

To report illegal dumping in progress:

  • BY PHONE: Call 9-1-1. Tipsters who provide West Palm Beach Police a photo/video of the vehicle, its tag, and information about the person dumping may be eligible for up to a $500 reward. The tipster must provide their name and phone number to claim the reward. (The tipster’s information will be kept confidential.)

In making a report, keep in mind these tips:

  • Do not confront the possible perpetrators,
  • Identify the dumping location including the cross street,
  • Make note of the type of materials that were dumped, and
  • Try to identify the persons or company involved with the dumping.

For information about the proper disposal of waste and debris, please contact the Department of Public Works Sanitation Division at (561) 822-2075 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or visit their web page here.

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

