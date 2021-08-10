Insurance ETFs Gain on Solid Q2 Earnings

MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial (. TRV - Free Report) surpassed estimates either for earnings or revenues or both (see: all the Financial ETFs here). MetLife, the U.S. life insurance behemoth, reported earnings of $2.37 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76 cents and increased three-folds from the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 17% year over year to $16.24 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $16.28 billion. PRU, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, also beat on earnings but lagged revenue estimates. Earnings per share of $3.79 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 and increased two-folds from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 1.3% year over year to $13.1 billion but fell shy of the consensus mark of $13.83 billion.