On the Mark: Bobby Bowden was a true coaching treasure and individual
While in grade school, Bobby Bowden became a favorite of mine the first time I ever heard him speak during an interview. From then on, I hung on his every word. I followed him as West Virginia University’s head football coach closely as my love for the game grew. There was always a feeling of joy with his wins and pain from the losses (including Pitt’s incredible 36-35 comeback victory over Bowden’s Mountaineers) he endured.www.jacksonnewspapers.com
