Cooper, TX

GBC approves separation of EDC Director

By Ashlee Sawyer
 4 days ago

Skains told The Monitor that the council approved the separation following the decision to not extend Cooper’s contract at her request. Skains stated that currently he and the EDC Admin are currently in charge of the EDC until a replacement for Cooper is secured. He says the Pier 334 Development will continue and has plans to sign a contract with Luis Nunez of HDL Companies, a consulting firm to work on an hourly, on call basis by the end of the week.

