Special Weather Statement issued for Harris, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris; Troup A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TROUP AND NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM EDT At 222 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near River View, or near Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include West Point, Whitesville-Pine Lake, Jones Crossroads and Mountain Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH