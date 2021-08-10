Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 221 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of West Kittanning, or 7 miles west of Kittanning, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Kittanning, Rimersburg, Ford City, West Kittanning, East Brady, Worthington, West Hills, Manorville, Ford Cliff, Applewold, Lenape Heights, and Templeton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH