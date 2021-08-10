Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Adam Levine used to be the one to keep Blake Shelton in his place while on The Voice. Now, it looks like Ariana Grande will be taking on that responsibility this fall. In a new promotional video for the upcoming season of The Voice, which will premiere on September 20, fans see Ariana meet Blake for the first time after the "Thank U, Next" singer was announced as the show's newest coach. Before coming face to face with each other, Ariana tells the camera that she heard the country star can be "a handful." Shortly after, we see Blake say, "Bring it on, Ariana. Bring it on." In the end, it appears that the two agreed to be frenemies and "go at each other's throats" during the competition.