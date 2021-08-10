Cancel
Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.

Kelly Clarkson was recently ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in support to her estranged husband each month, but according to a new report, the situation is only temporary. A judge in Los Angeles handed down the order on Tuesday (July 27) that Clarkson would pay Brandon Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month. An unnamed source tells People that arrangement "is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

