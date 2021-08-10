Cancel
Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy is "Certified Fresh" over on Rotten Tomatoes, an announcement that the aggregate site can officially make, now that the first batch of critics reviews are out. At the time of writing this, Free Guy sits at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes with 88 critics having submitted reviews; 76 of the reviews are deemed "Fresh" while 12 are deemed "Rotten". Free Guy stars Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds as a "NPC" or "non-playable character" in a video game world, who gains self-awareness and agency after falling in love with a female player named Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer). As "Guy" (Reynolds) comes alive, it shakes up the gaming world he lives in - and the gaming company running things IRL.

comicbook.com

