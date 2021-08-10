Cancel
The Acclaimed Seemingly Pulled From This Week's AEW Dark Following Rap Controvery

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Last week saw AEW's The Acclaimed find themselves at the center of controversy, and it looks like the consequences have carried over to this week. When the Aug. 3 episode of AEW Dark initially aired on YouTube, Max Caster delivered his usual rap entrance but opted to make jokes about Simone Biles stepping away from the Tokyo Olympics, the infamous 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape case and the validity of rapid COVID-19 tests. This prompted AEW to take down the episode and re-release it with the entrance cut out, though by that point fans were already furious at both Caster and the company as a whole.

