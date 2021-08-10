Demon Slayer Gets Shout Out from Japanese Figure Skater Marin Honda
Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in a relatively short amount of time, managing to become so popular that it was able to even dethrone Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in overall manga sales for a time, so it's no surprise to see that the series created by Koyoharo Gotouge is reaching new places. Japanese figure skater, Marin Honda, showed her love of the series on the ice by cosplaying as one of the most popular Hashira, the upper class of the Demon Slayer Corps that have vowed to eradicate all supernatural threats from the world.comicbook.com
Comments / 0